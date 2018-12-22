Emails Show How Determined Scott Pruitt Was to Destroy the Environment

The Guardian found lots of confusion in the administration about how to deal with climate change

Emily HoldenDecember 22, 2018 12:37 PM

This story was originally published by The GuardianIt appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

In Scott Pruitt’s final weeks as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, his political advisers were still considering ways to formally raise doubts about climate change science, agency records show.