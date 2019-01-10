10 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Plastics Use in 2019

Looking for news you can trust?

This story was originally published by The Guardian. It appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Plastic has become perhaps the most demonized material of the last 12 months, as the scale of pollution in the oceans becomes increasingly apparent.

With dire predictions that if nothing is done there will be more plastic in the seas by weight than fish by 2050, it has become evident that we cannot recycle our way out of the plastic problem.

More than 8 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans each year. Meanwhile virgin plastic production continues apace and is set to to leap by 40% over the next 10 years as more products are made from virgin plastic than from recycled.

But consumer pressure can force change. The Guardian revealed this year that supermarkets alone put 1 million tons of plastic packaging on to the market.

But they are increasingly aware that if their customers lose faith they will lose money. Almost a quarter of consumers surveyed earlier this year said they were extremely concerned about plastic packaging. More than half said they were doing what they could to reduce their use of plastic.

In Australia, public pressure led many supermarkets this year to announce they were phasing out single-use plastic bags. These include Coles, Woolies and Harris Farm.

Just producing plastic uses huge resources—it takes around 12 million barrels of oil to make the 100 billion plastic bags used annually in the United States alone.

This year Britain’s Iceland supermarket has led the way—and others are beginning to follow suit. Iceland has pledged to eliminate plastic packaging on its own goods in five years.

So what can you do to reduce your own plastic footprint and put pressure on supermarkets and manufacturers to move towards reuseable plastic items and hugely increase the amount of recycled plastic in their products? Here are 10 top tips: