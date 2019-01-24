Here’s How an FDR Works Project Could Become the Centerpiece of a Green New Deal

Looking for news you can trust?

This story was originally published by HuffPost. It appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In May 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Tennessee Valley Authority Act establishing the nation’s largest public utility and setting in motion an ambitious New Deal policy to provide electricity and jobs to some of the poorest Americans in the midst of the Great Depression.

Nearly 86 years later, a new proposal aims to sharpen the Tennessee Valley Authority into the speartip of a so-called Green New Deal, a nascent push to radically shrink greenhouse gas emissions and give good-paying clean energy jobs to every American who wants one.

In a 10-page report published Wednesday, the People’s Policy Project, a left-leaning think tank, detailed how tweaks to the law governing the Tennessee Valley Authority could transform the federally owned utility into “a renewable energy juggernaut that pushes at every margin to install as much clean energy capacity as possible across the country.”

The idea comes amid fierce debate over how a patchwork of legislation could culminate in a Green New Deal that mobilizes the entire United States economy to all but end fossil fuel use over the next decade and prepare for the violent storms, droughts and sea-level rise already happening as a result of centuries of burning oil, gas and coal. Zeroing out emissions from the biggest federally owned utility in the country cannot alone comprise a Green New Deal, but it offers a starting point as Democratic lawmakers begin drafting bills. “The grand vision is for the Tennessee Valley Authority to decarbonize its electricity generation for its current service area, then go out across the country and decarbonize electricity generation elsewhere.”

"As a federal agency, the proposals contained in the report would require Congressional approval," Scott Fiedler, a spokesman for the agency, said by email. "It would be inappropriate for TVA to speculate or provide comment on Congressional matters."

The TVA declined to comment on the proposal. “As a federal agency, the proposals contained in the report would require Congressional approval,” Scott Fiedler, a spokesman for the agency, said by email. “It would be inappropriate for TVA to speculate or provide comment on Congressional matters.”

Yet the proposal stands out not only as one of the first to repackage aspects of the original New Deal into a new climate-focused one but also as an idea just wonky and specific enough to gain traction at a time when policies like pricing carbon dioxide emissions and subsidizing renewable energy development face criticism.

“What can we do that genuinely does not involve subsidies to private actors or pricing? The only thing that comes to mind is the government needs to have its own power company,” Bruenig said. “We already have one in the TVA, so let’s build off of that.”

The heart of the proposal is a call for 100 percent carbon-free electricity before 2030, the date by which United Nations scientists said the world must halve global emissions or face cataclysmic global warming. But the paper goes beyond that goal, proposing lifting the geographical limitations on the TVA to create what would essentially function as a national power company and suggesting a means by which to pay for what would likely be a costly overhaul.

Bruenig picked 2027—the next date in the TVA’s 10-year internal planning cycle—as the year by which the TVA should go carbon-free. In 2007, the TVA produced 58 percent of its electricity from coal, 26 percent from nuclear power, 10 percent from gas and 6 percent from hydroelectric dams. In 2017, the TVA generated 40 percent of its power from nuclear, 26 percent from coal, 20 percent from gas, 10 percent from hydro, with renewables such as wind and solar commanding just 3 percent of its output. The TVA projects only modest shifts by 2027, with 43 percent of electricity from nuclear, 22 percent from coal, 19 percent from gas, a steady 10 percent from hydro, and 5 percent from wind and solar power.

Under Bruenig’s proposal, the TVA would phase out coal and gas plants but would continue to rely heavily on nuclear. That could be a sticking point for environmentalists who see nuclear reactors’ radioactive waste and thirst for cool fresh water as incompatible with their visions of a clean energy future. Earlier this month, 626 environmental groups sent a letter to Congress laying out the policies they believe should be in a Green New Deal and made clear “any definition of renewable energy must also exclude all combustion-based power generation, nuclear, biomass energy, large-scale hydro and waste-to-energy technologies.”

But the extent and the speed of the emission cuts required to keep the planet from warming beyond a catastrophic 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels gives pragmatic appeal to a policy that embraces nonrenewable sources, said Jesse Jenkins, a postdoctoral environmental fellow at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. “If we consider climate change to be a crisis, as I do and as many advocating a Green New Deal do, we need to be willing to throw all the carbon-free tools that we have on that challenge.”