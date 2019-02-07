Here’s How the Green New Deal Resolution Could Shake Up Democrats’ Foreign Policy Debate

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

This story was originally published by HuffPost. It appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The Green New Deal resolution that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) are expected to release this week includes language about spurring similar efforts abroad, setting the stage for a debate on how climate change fits into Democrats‘ foreign policy visions.

The resolution calls for the United States to “promote the international exchange of technology, expertise, products, funding and services with the aim to reclaim US leadership on climate change to help other countries achieve a Green New Deal,” multiple sources who have seen the document confirmed to HuffPost.

The line isn’t completely new. During the fight to establish a select committee on the Green New Deal in the US House late last year, proponents of the policy drafted an 11-page document outlining goals that included making the United States “the undisputed international leader in … bringing about a global Green New Deal.”

But its inclusion in the first formal effort to push a Green New Deal through Congress could spark fresh debate over how central climate change should be to a progressive foreign policy program as more Democrats declare their candidacy for president in 2020. It offers Democrats a counter-argument to President Donald Trump‘s stance that global efforts to deal with climate change disadvantage the United States, and it takes account of how domestic changes as sweeping as what’s proposed under a Green New Deal will affect other countries.

“If you look at historical precedents like the Marshall Plan, it’s really exciting to start thinking about how climate can be centered in a more progressive vision of foreign policy,” Julian Brave NoiseCat, a policy analyst at 350.org, said by phone. “Thinking of a Green New Deal, not just as strictly domestic policy but as a pillar of American foreign policy, becomes a really evocative … idea.”