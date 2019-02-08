Key West Bans Some Sunscreens to Protect Coral Reefs

“It’s our obligation.”

Oliver MilmanFebruary 8, 2019 6:00 AM

A parrotfish swims over a dead coral reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Key West, Fla.Wilfredo Lee/AP

This story was originally published by the GuardianIt appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Officials in Key West, the popular Florida holiday destination, have decided to ban the sale of sunscreens containing certain chemicals blamed for harming the only living coral reef found in the continental US.