She Wanted Her Town to Breathe Clean Air. She Got Death Threats Instead.

Southeast Asian nations have been flooded with plastic waste from the developed world in the past year. It’s cheaper for wealthy nations to ship low-grade recyclable trash overseas instead of dealing with it at home. Malaysia is now a top destination for this trash, despite having only a fledgling recycling industry and a shortage of watchdogs.

Thanks in large part to the Jenjarom activists’ persistence, this pervasive problem soon began making headlines the world over.

Malaysia’s environment minister, Yeo Bee Yin, whose office has since taken action to crack down on illicit recyclers, credited community members for drawing the government’s attention to the problem. Speaking from her office in Putrajaya in January, Yeo did not specifically mention Pua or her group but said residents in the Jenjarom area had “played an important role” in spurring the government to act.

“It was members of the public who first said, ‘There’s a problem. There’s this smell,'” the minister said.

Yeo and her ministry are now pushing for reform of the global recycling industry, which she says benefits wealthy countries like the US but harms developing countries. It’s been a “wake-up call for the world,” she said of the changes that have rocked the industry in recent years.

Greenpeace Malaysia, which has been supporting the efforts of Pua and her fellow grassroots activists, said it’d be impossible to overstate the influence the residents of Jenjarom have had on this global conversation.

“If the local community hadn’t been united and organized, it would have been hard for outsiders to support them and for change to happen,” said campaigner Heng Kiah Chun.

The threats on her life and safety, Pua said, began last year.

“I received messages like, ‘Don’t act so aggressively or we will come after you,'” she recalled. “I was scared.”

Pua showed HuffPost screenshots of a Facebook conversation she’d had with someone who’d contacted her using a sham account. The person, who Pua believes was affiliated with the illegal recyclers in Jenjarom, suggested that there was a bounty on the local activists’ heads. More than $25,000—a considerable sum in this area—had been offered as “revenge,” the threat read.

The person then quoted a Chinese saying, “Breaking someone’s rice bowl is like killing their parents,” a suggestion that Pua and her neighbors had robbed the unauthorized recyclers of their livelihood.

C.K. Lee, a commercial lawyer who volunteered to join Pua’s crusade, remembered how a group of men physically stopped his car and then chased him in an area where illicit recycling was known to occur. “If the local community hadn’t been united and organized, it would have been hard for outsiders to support them and for change to happen.”

“We are vocal, so nobody likes us,” Lee, 56, quipped.

Lee said he lost clients because of his activism. Tan Ching Hin, a former village head, said he fell out with many friends. Pua and Lee said their regular jobs had been significantly disrupted because of the commitment required to carry out their investigations and to follow up on their findings.

“Some days, I had to sacrifice my work because I was drafting complaint letters [to authorities]. Many weekends have been spent meeting with journalists,” Pua said, an edge of fatigue in her voice. “It’s been a lot of time, a lot of effort.”

But for all that, Pua said, inaction had never been an option.