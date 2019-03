Looking for news you can trust?

Earlier this month, we asked Mother Jones readers what they wanted to know about the Green New Deal. We received more than a hundred questions on the climate resolution, ranging from its cost to the mechanics of how the proposal could actually play out.

We’ve selected five of the top questions—and you get to decide which one we answer! Vote in the poll below, or, if you’re unable to see the form, click on this link.

We’ll be collecting votes until Monday, March 18th.