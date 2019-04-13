Beto O’Rourke’s Vote to Lift the Oil Export Ban Looms Over His Climate Record

Now, as the United States is poised to surpass Saudi Arabia as the world’s No. 1 oil and gas exporter, his campaign has echoed that defense.

In a lengthy statement to HuffPost, Chris Evans, a spokesman for O’Rourke’s presidential campaign, said former congressman believed the vote would ensure “the resources we consume—even as we work quickly to transition to renewable energy—are governed by the strictest environmental laws, safeguards, and standards implemented by our country but not by others.”

It’s a familiar rationale. Trump administration officials often deploy the same argument to defend increased drilling and mining and efforts to sell more fossil fuels overseas. In 2015, former Obama climate adviser Jason Bordoff and Rhodium Group partner Trevor Houser authored a report for Columbia University that concluded that export restrictions were not “an appropriate or cost-effective way to reduce CO2 emissions.”

The position is also widely touted by oil and gas lobbyists, whose ranks ballooned to 300 by the end of the third quarter of 2015 as the industry spent $38 million ahead of a vote to lift the export ban, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

But it wasn’t where most Democrats stood at the time. In a committee report during the legislative debate, Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), then the ranking member on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, called the effort to lift the ban an “extreme approach” that “not only repeals current crude export restrictions, but also ensures that no export restrictions – for any reason – could be implemented or enforced in the future.” He warned that “the vaguely drafted provisions of the bill could have potentially vast consequences for consumers, the environment and climate change, and national security.”

The argument swayed Texas Democrats, as the nonprofit news site Capital & Main reported last year. On the first vote, six of the 11 Democrats in the Texas delegation approved the bill. But on the second, O’Rourke was among just three who voted for it.

O’Rourke’s campaign noted that the vote “ultimately also allowed for the extension of a renewable energy tax credit for wind and solar, which was a major boost to both industries critical for Texas’ role as the number one producer of wind energy and the number one state for solar potential.” Analyses at the time praised the tradeoff. But the campaign said the Obama administration’s efforts to increase regulations on drilling, carbon dioxide and methane emissions factored heavily into the vote. O’Rourke would oppose lifting the oil export ban today as President Donald Trump rolls back rules for the industry, Evans said.

“Ultimately, if the same vote were held today during the Trump administration—which has rolled back methane standards for oil and gas, appointed fossil fuel lobbyists to run the EPA, and weakened enforcement of our clean air and clean water laws—Beto would not be able to support the bill,” Evans said.

The statement comes days after the O’Rourke campaign shifted its stance on the former El Paso congressman’s 2016 vote against Democratic legislation to bar federal funding to study oil and gas exploration in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

“He wouldn’t cast that same vote today with all that he knows and all that he has heard from people,” Evans told the Texas Tribune last week.