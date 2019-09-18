3 hours ago

Greta Thunberg Just Pulled an Iconic Move in Front of Congress

The 16-year-old climate activist says it’s time for lawmakers to listen to science.

Olivier Douliery/Getty

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist who has inspired weekly school strikes for climate action around the world, dedicated her Wednesday morning Congressional testimony to the scientists who have outlined the irrefutable facts of climate change.

Instead of delivering prepared remarks at the joint hearing between the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Energy, and the Environment and the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Thunberg submitted to lawmakers a copy of the 2018 report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on the effects of global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“I am submitting this report as my testimony, because I don’t want you to listen to me,” Thunberg said. “I want you to listen to the scientists, and I want you to unite behind the science, and then I want you to take real action.”

 

Last month, Thunberg sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in an emissions-free boat so that she could attend the United Nations Climate Summit in New York. She has taken a year off from school to pursue climate activism and has joined student strikers in New York and Washington, DC. in their weekly climate protests, known as Fridays for Future.

On Friday, September 20, Thunberg returns to New York to lead students and adults in a Global Climate Strike one day before the United Nations Youth Climate Summit. New York City’s 1.1 million public school students will be excused from classes Friday, and people around the world are expected to skip school and work to protest the lack of meaningful governmental action against climate change.

Thunberg’s efforts have earned the praise of prominent politicians, including former President Barack Obama.

More MotherJones reporting on Climate Desk

$500,000 MATCHING GIFT

In 2014, before Donald Trump announced his run for president, we knew we had to do something different to address the fundamental challenge facing journalism: how hard-hitting reporting that can hold the powerful accountable can survive as the bottom falls out of the news business.

Being a nonprofit, we started planning The Moment for Mother Jones: A special campaign to raise $25 million for key investments to make Mother Jones the strongest watchdog it can be. Five years later, readers have stepped up and contributed an astonishing $23 million in gifts and future pledges. This is an incredible statement from the Mother Jones community in the face of the huge threats—both economic and political—against the free press.

Read more about The Moment and see what we've been able to accomplish thanks to readers' incredible generosity so far, and please join them today. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, during this critical moment for journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.