4 hours ago

Lawsuits Against Trump’s Destruction of National Monument Are Allowed to Continue, a Federal Judge Rules

Environmentalists and Native American tribes are fighting back against Trump’s efforts to drastically reduce the size of Bears Ears National Monument.

Bob Wick/Zuma

In 2017, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that would reduce the size of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument by 85 percent. When environmental groups and five Native American tribes fought back in court, the Trump administration tried to dismiss the legal challenges they raised. But on Monday, a federal judge turned down Trump’s attempt to block the lawsuits, the Salt Lake Tribune reported, meaning that the battle to preserve the national monument will continue.

Bears Ears, a 3.5-million-acre stretch of canyons, buttes, and desert plateaus, is notable not only for its stunning geologic formations, but also for its Native American cultural, religious, and archaeological sites. Former president Barack Obama designated Bears Ears as a national monument in 2016, despite pushback from Republican lawmakers in Utah.

A year after Obama’s designation under the 1906 Antiquities Act, Trump made the unprecedented decision to cut the area of Bears Ears from 1.35 million acres to 201,876 acres, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. He also tried to cut the size of another Utah national monument, Grand Staircase-Escalante, in half. The question at the heart of the current legal fight is whether Trump has the authority under the Antiquities Act to overturn his predecessor’s designation. In the meantime, in case it is ruled that he does, energy companies are hungrily eyeing the area’s oil and natural gas deposits.

WHERE WILL THE FACTS LEAD US?

The weeks and months ahead will be among the most consequential of our political lives: a president who puts his interests above the public's; who flouts the law; and who, up to this point, has been protected by an administration and legislators who have looked the other way.

Mother Jones—and that includes you, our community of readers and changemakers—was built for a moment like this, and we're going into overdrive to separate fact from fiction.

Follow the latest impeachment developments here, and please consider supporting our journalism with a donation today. Your contribution will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, as part of our special campaign, The Moment for Mother Jones.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.