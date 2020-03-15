A Parent at My Kids’ School Tested Positive. New York City Didn’t Tell Us and Hasn’t Closed the School.

This story was published originally by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for ProPublica’s Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox as soon as they are published.

Last night, every family at my kids’ school in Brooklyn received a scary message from the principal: A school parent has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the type of message that’s obviously becoming more common as the novel coronavirus spreads across the country. But the second part of the email was, if anything, more jarring: New York City didn’t plan to close the school. What’s more, the city hadn’t informed parents. Principal Katie Dello Stritto explained that she was alerting parents on her own without the city’s consent.

“I have reached out to the Department of Education for additional guidance,” Dello Stritto wrote. “They have mandated the building be cleaned at this time. Beyond that, I cannot wait for them and feel it is critical that I notify you.”

Dello Stritto also called on New York to shut its schools: “I am advocating in every way that our school, as well as all New York City Public Schools, be closed at this time. I can not make that decision. I would if I could.” (Scroll down for her full note.)

After I got the message, I did some quick looking around. The city has kept open at least two other schools where a parent tested positive.

It also is hoping to keep a school open in Staten Island where a student has tested positive.

The city’s policy is to do a deep clean for a day when a student or staffer has tested positive. Since the Staten Island case was announced Saturday, “we may be able to achieve that necessary work before Monday,” New York City’s Department of Education spokeswoman Miranda Barbot told me.

Barbot also confirmed that there is no mandate to close schools that have had a family member of a student test positive. Barbot hasn’t yet answered my question about why parents at my kids’ school weren’t notified by the city and instead it was left to the principal to go rogue.

New York, of course, faces an excruciating decision. It’s the largest public school system in the country by far, with 1.1 million children. Roughly three-fourths of students are in low-income families, and about 10% are homeless. They get fed at school.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he’s worried about “a cascading effect” that shutting the schools could have, forcing many vital sectors’ employees to stay home.

De Blasio has also expressed doubt about the effectiveness of a closure. “Do we really believe these kids will hole up in their rooms for a month?”

But other large cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago, are shuttering their schools. And pressure is becoming overwhelming for New York City to do the same.

“There are some places right now that are being stupid,” said Randi Weingarten, the president the American Federation of Teachers said Saturday. “New York City is being stupid.”

Here’s the head of the City Council.

My latest statement on #COVID19: It is time to close our public schools for the safety and wellbeing of the students, teachers, and staff. This is not an easy decision, but we must take aggressive measures to stop the spread of #coronavirus/COVID-19. 1/ — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) March 13, 2020

Experts are also urging New York City to shut the system down. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb has called New York a dangerous outlier.

THREAD: NY will remain perhaps the only big city school system to stay open after sustained community transmission has been identified in city limits. LA, SF, Chicago, Philly school systems are all closing. So are private NYC schools. Only public NYC schools are being kept open. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 14, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that for school closures to work at all, they need to be long. Boston’s schools are closed through April.

Meanwhile, teachers in New York are beginning to organize a “mass sick out.” Here is the full note from my kids’ principal.