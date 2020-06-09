3 hours ago

Trump’s EPA Just Defied a Court Order to Immediately Ban a Harmful Herbicide

Farmers can keep spraying the product they already had.

iStock/Getty

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

Last week, a federal appeals court delivered a ruling that effectively bans a group of widely used herbicides made by three of the globe’s biggest agrichemical firms: Bayer (formerly Monsanto), Corteva (formerly DuPont), and
BASF. The reason: The weed-killing products, versions of the chemical dicamba, have a tendency to drift off-target and kill the wrong foliage, including neighbors’ crops. (More here). The Environmental Protection Agency, the court ruled, had allowed the products’ continued use despite mounting evidence of harm. 

In an extraordinary move, the EPA announced late Monday it would only partially abide by the court order. The agency agreed to halt sale and distribution of the chemicals, but gave the green light to farmers to spray fields with “existing stocks that were in their possession on June 3, 2020, the effective date of the Court decision.” In the press release, the agency declared dicamba a “valuable pest control tool,” and declined to mention its propensity to stray from targeted fields.

“The Trump administration is again showing it has no regard for the rule of law,” George Kimbrell, legal director of the Center for Food Safety and lead counsel in the case, said in a statement. The EPA’s move to allow continued dicamba spraying “ignores the well-documented and overwhelming evidence of substantial drift harm to farmers from another disastrous spraying season,” and “ignores the comprehensive analysis by the Court of these harms.” He added: “All users who continue to not seek alternatives should be on notice that they are using a harmful, defective, and unlawful product. We will bring the EPA’s failure to abide by the Court’s order to the Court as expeditiously as possible.”

Dear Reader,

This feels like the most important fundraising drive since I've been CEO of Mother Jones, with staggeringly high stakes and so much uncertainty. In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," I try to unpack the reality we all face and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support Mother Jones’ nonprofit journalism: We need to raise $400,000 to help cover the vital reporting projects we have planned, and right now is no time to pull back.

Monika Bauerlein, CEO, Mother Jones

Dear Reader,

This feels like the most important fundraising drive since I've been CEO of Mother Jones, with staggeringly high stakes and so much uncertainty. In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," I try to unpack the reality we all face and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support Mother Jones’ nonprofit journalism: We need to raise $400,000 to help cover the vital reporting projects we have planned, and right now is no time to pull back.

Monika Bauerlein, CEO, Mother Jones

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.