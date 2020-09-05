House Democrats Demand Climate Be a “Centerpiece” of the 2020 Presidential Debates

“This cannot happen again,” reads the letter, spearheaded by Rep. Mike Levin of California. “Given the dire nature of the crisis, we ask that you break precedent and publicly call on the moderators to include climate in the topics that will be addressed during the debates.”

President Donald Trump has spent his first term dismissing and downplaying the climate threat. His administration has rolled back at least 100 environmental rules , including many that aimed at reining in planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, in its relentless quest for so-called “energy dominance.” But with the election around the corner, Trump has tried to greenwash his abysmal record.

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday announced its lineup of moderators for the upcoming presidential and vice presidential debates. Fox News’ Chris Wallace, one of the journalists who did not bring up climate change as moderator of the final 2016 presidential debate, will moderate the first 2020 presidential debate on Sept. 29.

Levin, who worked as an environmental attorney before being elected to office in 2018, attended the final debate in 2016 and was disappointed that climate change was ignored. To again not ask presidential candidates about such a significant threat and how they plan to deal with it would be a huge disservice to American voters, he told HuffPost by phone on Wednesday.

“I felt that it was important that we emphasize that this is no longer an issue that’s looming in the distance,” he said, noting the severe climate impacts in his home state. “It’s something that needs to be addressed and there are profound differences on this issue between the two candidates.”

Levin worked with advocacy group Climate Power 2020 on the letter. In it, he and other members of Congress note that Americans of all political stripes have made clear they are concerned about the impacts of climate change on their health, safety and financial security.

“We understand there are four central crises that the presidential and vice-presidential candidates must address: the ongoing pandemic, a struggling economy, racial injustice, and the climate crisis,” the letter reads. “But of these four, there is one which will exacerbate each of the other three, if not addressed immediately. We need a dedicated discussion on the climate crisis that matches the importance of this moment.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.