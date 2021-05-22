Richest Nations Vow to Stop Supporting Overseas Coal Production

Kerry said: “I will strongly recommend to the president that this is a policy that we should pursue…But I guarantee that we will be completely consistent with 1.5 C—1.5 C governs the choices we have to make in the next 10 years. Any decision has to be within that framework.”

He said the G7 decision to affirm a 1.5 C temperature limit, which according to scientists will require a halving of greenhouse gas emissions this decade as well as reaching net zero emissions by 2050, marked the first time that the countries had made such a commitment and was a major step forward. The 2015 Paris agreement requires countries to hold temperature rises “well below” 2 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels, with a 1.5 C limit as an aspiration.

“[There was] a greater sense of urgency than I have felt in G7 countries as a unit,” he said.

Barbara Pompili, France’s environment minister, said: “I am delighted that an agreement could be found regarding a key aspect of our G7 communique: the absolute end of new direct government support for international coal power generation. It gives a very strong signal to the world that coal is an energy of the past and has no place in our future energy mix. It sets the stage for a radical transition towards clean energy.

“We are running out of time to bend the emissions curve and cut emissions.”

“That was a difficult decision for Japan in particular, and I am very pleased that Japan was able to take this decisive step.”

South Korea, another major source of finance for coal-fired power generation overseas, has already agreed to end the practice. That leaves China as the biggest source of such finance in developing countries.

China will now be keenly watched ahead of Cop26, the vital UN climate talks to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow this November. The world’s biggest emitter has yet to produce a national plan for curbing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, called a nationally determined contribution (NDC) and an essential part of any deal at Glasgow.

Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN, told the meeting: “We are running out of time to bend the emissions curve and cut emissions by 45 percent globally by 2030 and that’s from 2010 levels. This means all main emitters must deliver enhanced NDCs this year with concrete and credible targets that we can follow through to 2030. Important investments in the targets we set for 2030 will determine the outcome of credibility of the 2050 targets. And it means no new coal starting now, phasing out coal in OECD countries by 2030, and in the rest of the world by 2040.”

The UK, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7 this year, as well as hosting the Cop26 summit, has also called on all countries to phase out coal for power generation. However, its efforts have been overshadowed by a row over a possible new coal mine in Cumbria, now the subject of a public inquiry.

The communique may have a caveat that would allow financing for coal in “limited circumstances at the discretion of each country.”

The G7 communique contains a caveat, the Guardian understands, at the behest of the Japanese government, that would allow financing for coal in “limited circumstances at the discretion of each country.” It is understood this will only be used in exceptional circumstances.

The draft text reads: “We commit to promoting the increased international flow of public and private capital toward Paris Agreement-aligned investments and away from high-carbon power generation to support the clean energy transition in developing countries. In this context, we will phase out new direct government support for carbon-intensive international fossil fuel energy, except in limited circumstances at the discretion of each country, in a manner that is consistent with an ambitious, clearly defined pathway towards climate neutrality in order to keep 1.5C within reach, in line with the long-term objectives of the Paris Agreement and best available science.

“Consistent with this overall approach and recognizing that continued global investment in unabated coal generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5C within reach, we stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and commit to take concrete steps towards an absolute end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021, including through Official Development Assistance, export finance, investment, and financial and trade promotion support.”