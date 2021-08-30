Drought Is Complicating California’s Plans for a Carbon-Free Future

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

This story was originally published by Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

I grew up in typically dry, inland southern California, so droughts are not entirely unexpected for me, my neighbors, or my colleagues. Since I was born in 1987, the state has endured four long droughts: the 1987–1992 drought, the 2007–2009 drought that contributed to one of the state’s worst wildfire seasons, the 2011–2017 drought that is California’s longest drought on record, and the current drought that started in 2020 and continues to worsen. I grew up hearing warnings about water shortages and high temperatures.

While experiencing a few years of drought is not entirely new to residents of the arid Southwest, what is new is the intensity and duration of current droughts, because of climate change caused by our dependence on fossil fuels to meet our energy needs.

Lake Powell, which supplies Hoover Dam and its electricity exports to California, is at its lowest since the 1930s.

There is also evidence that what is considered a typical climate in California is unusually wet compared with long-term historical trends for the region. In the future, climate change is expected to cause droughts to be longer and more intense in terms of precipitation shortage. That will affect California’s water supply and other systems that depend on it, namely hydroelectric generation resources.

California is already experiencing the effects of climate change-induced droughts on hydroelectric resources. Just last week, the Edward Hyatt Power Plant at Lake Oroville had to cease hydroelectric generation for the first time since its construction in 1967.

Water levels at Lake Powell, a reservoir on the Colorado River upstream of Lake Mead that supplies Hoover Dam and its export of electricity to California, also fell to their lowest level since the 1930s. During the 2011–2017 California drought, utilities compensated for the loss of hydroelectric generation by increasing their reliance on natural gas power plants to prevent blackouts, causing a 33 percent increase in annual carbon dioxide emissions from 2012 to 2014.

Drought impacts on hydropower affect the electricity system in both the near and long terms. In the near term, a continued lack of water availability through this summer and potentially through subsequent years will again mean increased reliance on natural gas. While California’s generation mix has started to incorporate more renewables and energy storage, these resources are not yet sizeable enough to compensate for a significant reduction in hydroelectricity generation, which typically makes up 15 to 20 percent of the state’s electricity supply in non-drought years.

As we are seeing with Lake Powell, hydropower generation does not simply decrease proportionally to decreased water availability: If water reservoir levels drop below the height of the intake levels for hydroelectric turbines, the facility must cease electricity production entirely. When reduced water availability is combined with record-breaking temperatures and wildfires, such as the Bootleg Fire in Oregon that threatened transmission lines carrying power to California, the loss of hydropower can result in high electricity prices and potential rolling blackouts.