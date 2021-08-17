How One Formerly Redlined City Is Striving to Green Itself

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

This story was originally published by Undark and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

When Dovie “DJ” Arnold plants trees in Richmond, California, the neighborhood cheers him on. Older residents try to tip him and bring him water. Arnold, who is Black, works with Groundwork Richmond—a local chapter of a national network aiming to improve greenspaces in low-resource communities. He works in many of the same neighborhoods where his grandparents and other families were pushed when they moved to the city following war-effort jobs in the 1940s.

The neighborhoods, a result of segregationist policies, have been long passed over for green improvements. “Seeing people happy with the results of what we do,” Arnold said, “it’s really heartwarming.”

In the United States, Black and Brown neighborhoods, like those where Arnold works, face higher pollution than their White counterparts. According to new research, the ones that were segregated also have fewer trees. This disparity was made possible by a series of racist policies instituted in both federal and local government agencies that relegated the unsavory parts of cities to Black neighborhoods.

Formerly redlined neighborhoods are, on average, 4.7 F hotter than non-redlined ones, research has shown.

One of those policies, which dates to the 1930s, was redlining, in which the federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) designated many Black and Brown neighborhoods as high risks for financing, outlining the areas in red on maps. Mostly White neighborhoods, meanwhile, were usually lined in green and considered good investments. Although the US outlawed redlining in 1968 through the Fair Housing Act, a growing body of scientific research has shown how the legacy of housing policies continues to shape modern health and environmental outcomes. In response, people like Arnold are working to transform the environments of their cities from within.

Recently, some of that research on health and environmental disparities has focused on the specific legacy of redlining, and the way racist policy continues to shape the landscapes of US cities. For Joan Casey, an environmental epidemiologist at Columbia University who co-authored one such study, published in Environmental Health Perspectives in January, redlining was an obvious place to start, in part because the maps left behind by the appraisal process make it easier to study than other segregationist policies.

“Oftentimes we’re describing inequitable distributions of resources, or increased levels of pollution in communities of color,” Casey said, but that the research doesn’t point to why these inequities exist. “So assessing historical redlining helps fill in the pieces of this puzzle.”

Previous research has shown that formerly redlined neighborhoods are on average 4.7 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than non-redlined ones, and have higher rates of preterm births and asthma hospitalizations. Most often, this work has highlighted health and environmental outcomes between redlined neighborhoods, graded as D by HOLC appraisers, and neighborhoods outlined in green, which were given an A grade. (Neighborhoods in between received blue for the B grade and yellow for the C grade.)

For their January study, Casey and her collaborators took a different approach. To best isolate the effects of redlining as a policy, they focused on neighborhoods that were redlined compared to neighborhoods with similar racial and economic demographics that, for unknown reasons, were graded C instead.

In order to compare the communities, the researchers used a measurement that estimates vegetation based on how much near-infrared light an area reflects—the more light reflected, the more plant cover. The researchers used this measurement, called the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), while comparing old redlining maps with satellite imagery of greenspace in 102 cities. The redlined neighborhoods had a nearly 8 percent lower NDVI score than neighborhoods outlined in yellow, after the researchers eliminated demographic outliers. Yellow neighborhoods, in turn, had a 10 percent lower NDVI score than neighborhoods in blue.

“We compared those communities that had the same probability of getting the Grade D or the redline, and found—flash forward all the way to present day—the ones that actually got redlined have lower greenspace,” Casey said.