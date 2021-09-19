Your Favorite Toilet Paper May Be Making Climate Change Worse

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

What runs through your mind when you’re deciding which toilet paper to buy? Sale price, roll size, pitiful single-ply or luxurious triple? Climate change might not make your list of considerations, but it should.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the toilet paper industry is among the most egregious climate offenders in Canada.

In its latest report on tissue products, the NRDC evaluated the sustainability of 44 toilet paper brands, giving each product a score from A+ to F. Who Gives a Crap, 100% Recycled and Green Forest were ranked highest, while Angel Soft and Charmin brought up the rear with critically low scores.

“The companies with the largest market shares have the power to make a significant difference for the future of our world’s forests,” the authors wrote. “Instead, they largely adhere to decades-old tissue formulas that have taken a devastating toll on forests.”