Big Oil Is Lying Like Mad to Keep Methane Pollution Fees out of Budget Bill

The New York Times first reported Ness’ comments last year after obtaining a recording of the industry meeting organized by the Independent Petroleum Association of America. HuffPost recently obtained a recording and a transcript of the discussion from a source who asked not to be identified.

At the event, Ness described methane emissions and flaring as a “serious threat” to the fossil fuel industry’s public image and long-term future.

“I’ll tell you, there’s not a more difficult interview to do in anything related to oil and gas than when you’re talking on TV, and they put up a 5,000 barrel a day Bakken well with a flare up and out of it,” Ness said. “Or when all the fishermen across North Dakota don’t need to use their lights on their boats on Lake Sakakawea now because the flares are illuminating the lake.”

“We got to go to work,” he added. “We can’t be the deniers anymore.”

“I cannot emphasize enough what [Ness] was saying about emissions, and particularly flaring,” said Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. He noted that a Wyoming legislator who he “would assume to be pretty friendly” to industry had recently posted to Facebook about driving through a stretch of the oil-rich Permian Basin and urged Wyoming residents to be careful what they wish for in terms of fossil fuel development.

“Producers have every incentive to capture and sell as much of their product as possible to consumers,” a major trade group claimed, falsely. Ness’ view that methane is of little value didn’t keep the North Dakota Petroleum Council from signing on to the September letter in which dozens of groups touted the “economic incentive” to slash emissions. Neither the North Dakota Petroleum Council nor the Independent Petroleum Association of America responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The oil industry has long fought efforts to regulate methane by arguing that the gas is valuable. When the Obama administration finalized rules to rein in methane emissions on federal lands in 2016, the Independent Petroleum Association of America published a document “debunking” several claims about methane pollution, including that “large quantities of natural gas are wasted during oil and gas production.”