Biden Administration Plans Massive Auction of Oil and Gas Leases

John Kerry , the Biden administration’s special climate envoy and lead COP26 negotiator, echoed that position. “If [Biden] were asking them to boost their production over five years, I’d quit,” Kerry said at the G20 summit. “But he’s not. He’s asking them to boost production in this immediate moment.”

It remains to be seen what sort of interest the upcoming sale will generate. But any new leasing at home is all but certain to lock in domestic production for years to come. Acres sold during next week’s Gulf auction, for example, likely wouldn’t be developed for five or 10 years.

“Claiming that we’re only taking short term action to foster oil and gas production while we make the transition on the one hand, and on the other hand selling a carbon bomb of a lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico that can’t go to production for close to 10 years—there’s no way to square that circle,” Caputo said. “It really points out the inconsistency between the federal oil and gas program today and the climate needs of America and the world.”

The administration has set a goal of slashing US carbon emissions by at least 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and achieving net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. Congress is currently negotiating the president’s Build Back Better plan, which includes an historic $555 billion in climate spending.

Mark Squillace, a professor of natural resources law at the University of Colorado Boulder, said he’s sympathetic to the concerns of environmentalists who want to see the Biden administration stop fossil fuel development on public lands and waters. But in light of the Louisiana court ruling, he said, there should be a greater focus on limiting development overall, both on federal and private land, and ensuring that all future drilling and mining is done in an environmentally responsible manner.

“Just because you’re stopping leasing on federal land doesn’t mean you’re stopping development on federal land, because so much land has already been leased,” Squillace said. “I think there needs to be a more holistic policy with respect to how oil and gas development occurs throughout the country.”

The industry has stockpiled enough federal leases and permits to continue drilling on public lands and waters for decades. Shortly after Biden took office, the Interior Department launched a review of the federal oil and gas leasing program. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who has described the program as “fundamentally broken,” said in May that the public could expect an interim report to come out this summer. Months later, it remains under wraps.

“Even without the report, we know what needs to happen,” she told reporters earlier this month, according to E&E News. “We are doing whatever we can at the department to ensure we are analyzing these leases with climate change as a backdrop. We need to absolutely consider climate change, we need to consider the social cost of carbon in the things that we do.”