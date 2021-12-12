Britain Tells Its Big Game Hunters to Piss Off

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Britons who kill endangered animals abroad for fun will not be able to bring their hunting trophies home, the government has announced.

The proposed law will prevent big game hunters from bringing home body parts of 7,000 species including lions, rhinos, elephants and polar bears. It comes two years after the government pledged to introduce a ban.

The environment secretary, George Eustice, said the measure was expected to be one of the toughest in the world and would go beyond the government’s manifesto commitment by including near-threatened and threatened species as well as endangered ones.

“We will be leading the way in protecting endangered animals and helping to strengthen and support long-term conservation,” he said.

