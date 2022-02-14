3 hours ago

Global Warming Is Marring the World’s Most Exclusive Horse Races

Historic White Turf events occur on a frozen lake in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Riders and horses compete in the White Turf races in 2012.Arno Balzarini/AP

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Each February, the rich and famous descend upon Switzerland’s St. Moritz, not just for the slopes and après-ski but for one of the world’s most exclusive horse races, held on ice.

Though the luxury resort has a nearby airport mainly catering to private jets, and visitors can be seen being ferried around in helicopters and Ferraris, moneyed guests are beginning to think about the climate emergency.

This is because the White Turf race, the only such event in the world held on a frozen lake, is under threat. It is held on the vast expanse of water directly under the Swiss resort, and because of global heating, the lake is melting.

St. Moritz was created as a ski resort by Britons, and since then it has been a popular place for extreme snow sports, from the breakneck-speed Cresta Run toboggan race to skijoring, which is standing on skis and being dragged along by a horse on the frozen lake.

The White Turf has been held for 114 years, with spectators, musicians, caterers, horses and their trainers all gathering to stand on the ice. Until now, no one thought anything of riding horses, ice skating and dancing over a frozen lake—the ice was always known to be steady and thick.

Last weekend, 7,000 people from around the world once again descended upon the lake to watch the race. But organizers watched in horror as water “pushed up” under the ice, putting the races in jeopardy.

Organizers of the race say they have had to limit the weight of attractions on the ice as the climate heats and the lake melts. This includes giving instructions to luxury kitchens serving oysters, lobster and venison not to bring too much equipment.

Last year those running White Turf were horrified as the ice under the VIP tent cracked, meaning it had to be dismantled and rebuilt on thicker ice. This year the race had to be shortened because ice on parts of the lake was melting.

More Mother Jones reporting on Climate Desk

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2022 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2022 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate