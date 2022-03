This story was created by Pattrn and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Lake Powell just dropped below a critical threshold. At 3,525 feet above sea level, the Glen Canyon Dam’s ability to produce hydropower is in jeopardy. The US Bureau of Reclamation says spring runoff will help boost water levels in the next few months, but the reservoir faces longer-term challenges. Our partners at Pattrn created this explainer video.