North Carolina’s Outer Banks Are in Trouble, Even Without Hurricanes

A video report shows how rising seas are consuming the islands—and people’s homes.

A screenshot from a video shot in May shows a house collapsing on Cape Hatteras.Pattrn

This video was created by Pattrn and is shared here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

North Carolina’s Outer Banks are home to beautiful beaches, historic sites, and native wildlife. They are also a vacation destination for thousands of people each year. But rising seas and declining beaches have put it all in jeopardy. The islands, and people’s homes, are being consumed by the ocean, and it doesn’t take a hurricane like Ian to do it. Dave Malkoff reports for Climate Desk partners Pattrn and the Weather Channel. 

