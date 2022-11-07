UN Climate Summit Host Accuses Nations of Making Empty Pledges

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Governments meeting for vital climate talks have been accused of making positive commitments in public but denying them later in the privacy of the negotiating rooms by the Egyptian hosts of the summit.

Wael Aboulmagd, the Egyptian diplomat in charge of running the negotiations at the Cop27 UN climate summit, said: “Political statements and pledges are made in front of the cameras, but in the negotiating rooms it’s back to the adversarial approach. These [publicly positive positions] will not be of value until translated into the negotiating rooms, and that has not been the case so far.”

Egypt has been frustrated by countries making positive statements in public that do not reflect the blocks that have appeared in the negotiations on vital issues such as climate finance, loss and damage, and cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. “We can’t continue on this adversarial path,” Aboulmagd said. “The separation between what is happening in the public sphere and what is happening in the negotiating rooms cannot continue. We all need to show a spirit of compromise.”

The talks begin formally on Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh, but many delegations have already arrived, and countries have been meeting online and in person in various combinations for months.

On Monday, at least 120 heads of state and government will gather for two days of intensive discussions, to thrash out positions that will be taken by their negotiators over the following two weeks of talks.

Rishi Sunak, the UK prime minister, is expected to attend, having previously snubbed the conference. On Friday, Sunak spoke about the importance of the conference. “As recent events have shown, delivering on the promise of Glasgow is more important than ever,” he said. “More important because every moment we allow climate change to ravage our planet we will see more human suffering like the devastating floods in Pakistan. And more important because if we do not act today, we will risk leaving an ever more desperate inheritance for our children.”