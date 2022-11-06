3 hours ago

“No Positive Indicators So Far”: UN Report Finds Climate Change Is Worsening

The countries that emit the most have broken promises to do their part.

Boniface Muthoni/SOPA/Getty

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Sea levels are rising twice as fast as they were 30 years ago. Persistent drought in East Africa has plunged about 19 million people into crisis levels of food insecurity. Floods from record-breaking rainfall killed 1,700 people in Pakistan. 

And yet global greenhouse gas emissions are still increasing, according to the United Nations’ climate agency.

As world leaders gathered in Egypt on Sunday for the start of the UN’s COP27 climate negotiations, the World Meteorological Organization released a bleak provisional report concluding that the “tell-tale signs and impacts of climate change are becoming more dramatic.” Despite a rare La Niña weather phenomenon keeping global temperature rise in check for three years, the past eight years have been the hottest ever recorded. Those rising temperatures are leading to “more frequent and severe extreme weather events around the world”: heat waves, floods, droughts, wildfires and storms. The report also tracks the vanishing of glaciers and ongoing ocean acidification.

“The melting [of ice] game we have lost, and also the sea level rate,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas told the Associated Press. “There are no positive indicators so far.”

As world leaders gather for their annual climate summit this week—as they have for the past 26 years—governments will be evaluating their progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources. At last year’s summit, the world’s biggest emitters acknowledged that their progress reducing greenhouse gas emissions had been too slow.

Yet almost none followed through on an agreement to “revisit and strengthen” their targets, according to a Washington Post analysis. Today, carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide are all at record levels, the WMO provisional report found. Methane, which traps heat 25 times more effectively than carbon, is rising at its fastest rate yet.

At this year’s talks, Al-Jazeera reports, rich countries are facing pressure from African nations to expand financial aid for low-income countries hit hardest by climate change, which bear little blame for the disasters they are experiencing. According to a UN report released last week, wealthy nations need to give 10 times as much as they currently do to help developing countries adapt to climate change—or else face the global ramifications of widespread suffering, displacement, and conflict.

“The idea that you can have a wall around your state and somehow protect yourself, so that you can adapt while everybody else will sink, or burn, or die in droughts, is simply unrealistic,” Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program, told the New York Times on Friday.

FOLLOW THE MONEY

Corporations and billionaires don’t fund journalism like ours that exists to shake things up. Instead, support from readers allows Mother Jones to call it like it is without fear, favor, or false equivalence.

And right now, a longtime friend of Mother Jones has pledged an incredibly generous gift to inspire—and double—giving from online readers. That's huge! Because you can see that our fall fundraising drive is well behind the $325,000 we need to raise. So if you agree that in-depth, fiercely independent journalism matters right now, please support our work and help us raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard. Your gift, and all online donations up to $94,000 total, will be matched and go twice as far—but only until the November 9 deadline.

$400,000 to go: Please help us pick up the pace!

payment methods

FOLLOW THE MONEY

Corporations and billionaires don’t fund journalism like ours that exists to shake things up. Instead, support from readers allows Mother Jones to call it like it is without fear, favor, or false equivalence.

And right now, a longtime friend of Mother Jones has pledged an incredibly generous gift to inspire—and double—giving from online readers. That's huge! Because you can see that our fall fundraising drive is well behind the $325,000 we need to raise. So if you agree that in-depth, fiercely independent journalism matters right now, please support our work and help us raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard. Your gift, and all online donations up $94,000 total, will be matched and go twice as far—but only until the November 9 deadline.

$400,000 to go: Please help us pick up the pace!

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate