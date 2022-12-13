3 hours ago

Gold Mining Thugs Cut “Road to Chaos” Through Amazonian Preserve

It’s the latest blow for the Yanomami, a people already facing “humanitarian tragedy.”

Yanomami youth in Alto Alegre, July 2000.Joedson Alves/EFE via ZUMA Press

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

The surveillance plane eased off the runway and banked west towards the frontline of one of Brazil’s most dramatic environmental and humanitarian crises.

Its objective: a clandestine 75-mile road that illegal mining mafias have carved out of the jungles of Brazil’s largest Indigenous territory in recent months, in an audacious attempt to smuggle excavators into those supposedly protected lands.

“I call it the Road to Chaos,” said Danicley de Aguiar, the Greenpeace environmentalist leading the reconnaissance mission over the immense Indigenous sanctuary near the Brazilian border with Venezuela.

Illegal gold miners have carved a road through Brazil’s biggest indigenous reserve

Aguiar said such heavy machinery had never before been detected in the Yanomami territory—a Portugal-sized sweep of mountains, rivers and forests in the extreme north of Brazil’s Amazon. “We believe there are at least four excavators in there—and that takes mining in Yanomami territory to the next level, to a colossal level of destruction,” the senior forest campaigner said, as his team prepared to take to the skies to confirm the road’s existence.

The plane’s cabin filled with excited chatter an hour into the flight, as the first glimpses of the clandestine artery came into view. “We found it, people!” the navigator celebrated, while the pilot performed a series of stomach-churning manouvers over the canopy to get a clearer view of the dirt track.

