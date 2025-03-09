Copper Mining Is an Environmental Nightmare. This Collaboration Aims to Limit the Harm.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

It is the key ingredient of bronze, the alloy that helped create some of the world’s greatest civilizations and took humanity out of the stone age on its way to modern times. For good measure, the metal is invaluable for electrical wiring, plumbing, and industrial machinery. We owe a lot to copper.

But the metal now faces an uncertain future as manufacturers prepare to expand its use to make the electric cars, renewable power plants, and other devices that will help the planet move towards net zero. Unrestricted extraction could cause widespread ecological devastation, scientists have warned.

The issue is to be the prime focus for the new Rio Tinto Centre for Future Materials, based at Imperial College London in partnership with several international university groups. A total of $150 million has been set aside for its first 10 years of operations.

“The world needs to electrify its energy systems, and success will absolutely depend on copper,” materials scientist and vice-provost Mary Ryan, one of the centre’s founders, told the Observer last week. “The metal is going to be the biggest bottleneck in this process. So, in setting up the center, we decided copper would be the first challenge that we dealt with—though we will turn our attention to other materials in future.”

This point was backed by Sarah Gordon, the center’s co-director. “Our first aim is to find new, responsible ways to source metals—in particular copper. Can we extract it without disturbing rocks at all? Or could we use viruses and bacteria to harvest copper? These are the first crucial questions the center aims to answer.”

Copper has become essential for powering devices ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles because it transmits electricity with minimal loss of power and is resistant to corrosion. Around 22 million metric tons of copper were mined in 2023, a 30 percent increase from 2010, and annual demand will reach around 50 million metric tons by 2050, say analysts.

Such an output will have enormous environmental consequences, because copper mining uses acids that poison rivers, contaminate soil, and pollute the air. Producers such as Peru, Chile, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have seen natural habitats destroyed, wildlife populations wiped out, and human health damaged near mines. Deep-sea mining has been proposed, but the idea horrifies marine biologists, who say such enterprises would devastate sea life.

The aim of the new center is to find ways round these problems and help provide the materials the world will need to reach net zero. It is funded by the mining group Rio Tinto and hosted by Imperial College London in partnership with the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, the University of California-Berkeley, the Australian National University, and the University of the Witwatersrand-Johannesburg.

One key project is seeking new ways to mine copper. “We typically extract it from minerals that have crystallized out of very saline, copper-rich brines,” said Professor Matthew Jackson, chair in geological fluid dynamics at Imperial College. “However, this process requires huge amounts of energy to break open the rocks and bring them to the surface and also generates a lot of waste as we extract copper from its source ores.”

To get round this issue, Jackson, working with international partners, has been searching for underground sites where copper-rich brines are still in liquid form. These brines are created by volcanic systems which can, crucially, provide geothermal energy for extraction.

“That means we can extract the copper by pumping the brines to the surface via boreholes—which is relatively easy—and also use local energy to power the mine itself and possibly provide excess energy for nearby communities,” Jackson said. “Essentially, we are seeking to build self-powered mines and have already pinpointed promising sites in New Zealand, and there is potential to explore conventionally barren areas such as Japan.”

A different approach is being followed by another Imperial project where a company, RemePhy, has been started by Imperial PhD students Franklin Keck and Ion Ioannou. They have used genetic technology to develop plant-bacterial systems that have an enhanced ability to extract metal from the soil. “Essentially, you will be able to grow these crops on land contaminated by waste left over from the mining of metals such as copper, and they will extract that metal,” said Keck.

The importance of these techniques was stressed by Ryan. “The world will need more copper in the next 10 years than has been mined in the whole of the last century. Currently, we do not have enough in circulation to meet this demand. “We therefore need to both reduce our demand for copper and work out how to extract it in the most sustainable way possible, and that is what we aim to help to achieve at the centre.”