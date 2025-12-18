1 hour ago

Hero of 2025: Plucky Pigeons

It’s about time someone showed them a little appreciation.

Square photo of a pigeon with gray and pink feathers in a frame with a white border on a pink background. Various stickers are layered on top of the frame and background, including one that reads "HERO" over and over, "2025", two hands pointing inward, and purple and yellow smiley faces.

Mother Jones illustration; Getty; Shakib Uzzaman/Unsplash

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

The staff of Mother Jones is, once again, rounding up the heroes and monsters of the past year. This is a non-exhaustive and totally subjective list, giving our reporters a chance to write about something that brought joy, discontent, or curiosity. Happy holidays.

About a month ago, a clip of Sarah Paulson found its way into my Instagram feed, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. Speaking on the podcast Las Culturistas, the Emmy winner called on the world to show some respect for the humble pigeon.

“Pigeon hate must be stopped,” she said. “People run them over. They don’t care. They don’t feed them. They give them their trash,” Paulson vented to the hosts, comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. “They are talked about as if they are disgusting.” In reality, she argued, pigeons were bred by humans to dwell in cities, carry messages to loved ones, and serve in times of war. They also often mate for life. “How could we treat them so terribly?”

Darwin wrote that observing pigeons is “the greatest treat, in my opinion, which can be offered to human beings.”

The rant seemed to resonate beyond my slice of the internet. The clip has been viewed about 7 million times since November, with a top comment by Grammy-winning artist SZA, who replied with a simple but effective, “YEA!”

In ordinary years, an endorsement from Paulson (or SZA, for that matter) would’ve been a big deal for the widely maligned birds. But even before the viral interview, 2025 was a banner year for pigeons.

Close-up of a pigeon walking on a tiled floor.
Nguyen Quan/Unsplash

First, there was the New Yorker, which advised readers in May to “Pity the Barefoot Pigeon,” its feet vulnerable to all sorts of dangers—vehicles, predators, “hot lighted signs,” “jagged concrete,” debris, infection, and more. In June, a piece in the New York Times Magazine crowned pigeons the “unsung hero of every major city in the world”; in August, a surprisingly profound Guardian op-ed noted, à la Paulson, that pigeons have survived by “rooting through our trash” and “taking shelter in our nests.” “We loved them, once,” the piece reads. “We might not remember that, but pigeons do.” Then, in November, PBS released a documentary on the “secret lives of pigeons” titled Nature: The Pigeon Hustle, which (re)brands the birds as the “epitome of street smart: social, intelligent, agile, and tough.” Take that, doves.

(In all seriousness, “doves” and “pigeons” are part of the family Columbidae, which includes hundreds of species, and there’s no real scientific distinction between the two bird groups.)

Plus, their proximity to humanity aside, pigeons are remarkable creatures in their own right. As Smithsonian magazine reported earlier this month, new research suggests that pigeons use their inner ears to sense the Earth’s magnetic field, which may help solve the mystery of how birds navigate. Studies also show pigeons are able to identify breast cancer images, differentiate between Monet and Picasso, and even recognize human faces. It’s about time someone showed them a little appreciation.

In 1855, in fact, Charles Darwin wrote to a friend that observing pigeons is “the greatest treat, in my opinion, which can be offered to human beings.” The famed biologist and OG pigeon stan would later write in detail about the birds’ “astonishing” diversity in his groundbreaking 1859 book, On the Origin of Species. (According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Darwin’s fascination with pigeons also informed his famous studies on finches.)

So why all the pigeon love this year? I have no idea, and please email me with theories. But senseless or not, I say, let’s make 2025 the year we officially embrace the pigeon. As “mother of pigeons” Sarah Paulson put it, “Next time you look at that bird, in life, just remember that pigeon used to do your work for you.” They carried our messages, fought in our wars, and thrived in our mess. Pigeons might have been the first birds we domesticated, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia. For a bird that’s stuck with us that long, it’s the least we could do.

YOUR GIFT DOUBLES THROUGH FRIDAY

Right now, every dollar you give goes twice as far—but only until Friday’s midnight deadline. This is the moment to make your support count double.

In a climate where journalists face mounting pressure to back down, stay silent, or soften their reporting, Mother Jones refuses to flinch. We’re pushing back against intimidation and delivering fierce, independent journalism that holds power accountable—no matter who’s trying to silence us.

But here’s the reality: We’re a nonprofit newsroom with zero corporate backing and no financial cushion. We depend entirely on readers like you to fund the investigations that matter most.

Friday’s 2X match deadline is coming soon. We need you on the team right now. Please chip in and double your impact.

YOUR GIFT DOUBLES THROUGH FRIDAY

Right now, every dollar you give goes twice as far—but only until Friday’s midnight deadline. This is the moment to make your support count double.

In a climate where journalists face mounting pressure to back down, stay silent, or soften their reporting, Mother Jones refuses to flinch. We’re pushing back against intimidation and delivering fierce, independent journalism that holds power accountable—no matter who’s trying to silence us.

But here’s the reality: We’re a nonprofit newsroom with zero corporate backing and no financial cushion. We depend entirely on readers like you to fund the investigations that matter most.

Friday’s 2X match deadline is coming soon. We need you on the team right now. Please chip in and double your impact.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate