Building Local To Global Climate Coalitions

PRESENTED BY: CIR, Climate Reality Project, SEEC Institute, Tishman Design Center at the New School

DATE: September 23, 2025

EVENT DESCRIPTION:

At a time when environmental policy, regulations, research, and budgets face unprecedented and systemic attacks, new climate coalitions are emerging, from local neighborhoods to the global stage. These coalitions, powered by the vision and voices of communities, are advancing environmental and climate justice by bringing together policymakers, philanthropy, grassroots organizations, and academia to chart a path toward a just, thriving economy and healthy futures for all.

We are excited to host this conversation, which features multi-sectoral leaders:

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor (FL-14)

Mayor Justin Bibb of Cleveland, Ohio

Phyllis Cuttino, the President and CEO of the Climate Reality Project

Co-moderated by Dr. Ana Isabel Baptista, Director of the Tishman Environment & Design Center and Stephanie Gidigbi Jenkins, Co-Director, Communities First Fund.

Supported by Rachel Carson Council and Solar Energy Industries Association

In Media Partnership with Free Speech Television.

TICKETS NO LONGER AVAILABLE; THIS IS A PAST EVENT