Climate Desk Live: Power, People, and the Fight for a Just Future

Recorded during Climate Week NYC, this conversation brings together journalists, elected officials, and advocates to examine the collision of technology, energy, and democracy. Topics include the rapid expansion of AI data centers and their impact on marginalized communities, the realities of nuclear energy, and the affordability crisis complicating the energy transition.

Featuring a fireside chat with mayor of New York City, Zorhan Mamdani on affordability and extreme weather. This program also includes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Third Act founder Bill McKibben, and a host of environmental experts.

PRESENTED BY: Mother Jones, Capital B, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and the Tishman Environment & Design Center.

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: Mom’s Clean Air Force, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Union of Concerned Scientists and Western Resources Advocates.

