In Conversation with India Walton and Chokwe Antar Lumumba

Thursday, October 14, 2021

2:30-3:30pm PT

In Buffalo, New York, India Walton is poised to become the city’s first socialist mayor, and in Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, also a socialist, is serving his second term as mayor. He aspires to turn Jackson into “the most radical city on the planet.” Black radicalism is finding a foothold on a local level, where Black politics of any kind has historically met with a hostile reception.

What can radical Black leadership accomplish in America’s cities after decades of racist disinvestment and dispossession? Is a radical city even possible? Join Mother Jones reporter Nathalie Baptiste as she sits down with Lumumba and Walton to discuss the possibilities and challenges of Black radical politics at the local level.