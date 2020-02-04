Kamau Right Now: The State of the 2020 Election

Featuring W. Kamau Bell, Alicia Garza, Robert Reich, and Mother Jones’ Jamilah King

Where: Berkeley Repertory’s Roda Theatre

When: February 26, 2020 | 7:30-9:00 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Less than a week before Super Tuesday, Emmy award–winning comedian and television host W. Kamau Bell will team up with Mother Jones for a special night of all things Election 2020. Join Kamau, organizer and Black Lives Matter co-creator Alicia Garza, economist and author Robert Reich, and Mother Jones reporter Jamilah King as they make sense of what’s going on in this chaotic political moment and take stock of what we really need to know as we prepare to go to the polls. Come caucus with Kamau!

Sponsored by Tides Foundation.