Mother Jones In Conversation with Rev. Willian J. Barber, Dr. Sharrelle Barber, and Rebekah Barber

Thursday, February 04, 2021

11:10-12:00 p.m. PT

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape our world and challenge our public health responses, people of color in America remain disproportionately affected by the virus, getting sick and dying at higher rates than others. As a CDC epidemiologist Camara Jones observed, “This disease is not an equal opportunity disease.” At the same time, in the midst of the pandemic, an urgent demand for racial justice has emerged and a focused effort to keep communities of color safe from police brutality and other effects of institutionalized racism.

There are few people who could discuss the convergence of these issues with as much insight as America’s preeminent civil rights leader Rev. William J. Barber, and his two daughters—social epidemiologist Sharrelle Barber and public policy master’s student and fellow at the Institute for Southern Studies Rebekah Barber. They will join Mother Jones reporter and columnist Nathalie Baptiste to discuss this crucial moment in our history: America’s reckoning for racial justice, how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color, and, as we enter a new year and a new presidential administration, what we must do to continue the fight for justice, health, and safety for communities of color. Are we facing an opportunity to change our society for the better, once and for all, or are the barriers still too intractable?

