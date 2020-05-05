Protecting Our Democracy

Featuring Stacey Abrams and Mother Jones’ Ari Berman

When: Thursday, May 7, 2020 | 1:00-2:00 p.m. PT

Election Day 2020 is fast approaching, yet it’s increasingly difficult for voters to exercise their democratic rights and make sure their voices are heard. A surge in civic action to protect these rights is building momentum and political leader, bestselling author, and founder of Fair Fight Stacey Abrams is leading the charge in this fight for our democracy.

Join Stacey Abrams and Mother Jones senior reporter Ari Berman for a special live podcast episode of the Mother Jones Podcast, as they discuss voting rights, this crucial moment for mobilization, and the current state of democracy in America.