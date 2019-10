Reviving Our Democracy

A conversation with America’s preeminent civil rights leader Reverend William J. Barber—architect of North Carolina’s Moral Monday movement and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign—and Mother Jones’ senior reporter Ari Berman. They discuss the current state of civil rights and democracy, and how we can energize both.

Sponsored by The San Francisco Foundation, Ben & Jerry’s, and Free Speech TV.

TICKETS NO LONGER AVAILABLE; THIS IS A PAST EVENT