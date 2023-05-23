IMPACT REPORT 2022

W

When reporter Samantha Michaels learned that women who have been brutally abused are serving longer prison sentences than their abusers, she was first shocked and then determined to expose this injustice. She spent the following year investigating what are known as “failure to protect” laws—digging through countless court documents, speaking with advocates and policymakers, and working carefully and respectfully to gain the trust of women and families who might be willing to tell their stories. This resulted in a riveting exposé about Kerry King, who is serving 30 years in an Oklahoma prison while the man who abused her and her child was incarcerated for just over half that time. Mother Jones digital producer Mark Helenowski teamed up with Samantha to produce an award-winning short documentary on this case, featuring activists, lawyers, and the people most deeply affected: King’s family.

Kerry King’s story is just one of many: Samantha’s investigation uncovered hundreds of cases where women, disproportionately women of color, have found themselves convicted of crimes when an abuser hurt their children. Data reporter Ryan Little helped Samantha conduct a groundbreaking review of about 1.5 million cases in Oklahoma—information they had to painstakingly scrape and analyze with tools Ryan built himself, so they could find out how common these convictions were and whom they affected.

EIGHT lawmakers reached out about changing laws

This story was shared by high-profile journalists at the New York Times, the New Yorker, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the Boston Globe, Insider, Bloomberg, the Marshall Project, and ProPublica; even the Hollywood Reporter pushed this important story to its audience. Criminal justice advocates, legal bloggers, and lawyers from organizations like the ACLU also amplified the story and have used it in evidence for other cases, curricula, and lobbying efforts. More than half a dozen state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle wrote to share that they planned to sponsor legislation in their states to reform these laws. Samantha appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered to discuss the story, which has been republished in several outlets. This reporting package scored an Anthem Award, which honors mission-driven journalism that sparks change and inspires action. It was also nominated for two National Magazine Awards—the Oscars of the magazine world—for reporting and video, and won in the video category.