Enjoy These Deeply Satisfying Clips of Trump Getting Booed at the World Series

On Sunday, President Donald Trump made a rare public appearance at Game 5 of the World Series to root for the home team, the Washington Nationals. Trump’s attendance, his very first Major League Baseball game since taking office, proved instantly regrettable, as a wave of sustained boos and chants of “lock him up” met his jumbotron introduction.

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

To be clear, this wasn’t limited to a handful of sections; the booing was overwhelming.

Here’s video of Trump getting booed again, this time by the whole stadium. pic.twitter.com/ppRpQzWWap — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 28, 2019

“IMPEACH TRUMP” banners were also seen.

“Impeach Trump” sign also spotted on the left field ramps pic.twitter.com/AgsT06jGaE — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 28, 2019

“Veterans for Impeachment” sign behind home plate tonight pic.twitter.com/trBa9Irx3H — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) October 28, 2019

Could Trump make out what was happening? Or had he sufficiently inoculated himself from the chorus of condemnation by seating himself with some of his most sycophantic congressional supporters? Well, here he is, making the face of a man ruminating over how to best exact his revenge on America.

WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

Like a fair-weathered baseball fan, Trump left the game with only one inning to go. But in all, Game 5 proved to be a deeply satisfying, unifying moment for these divisive times. Don’t let the Joe Scarborough’s of the world tell you any differently today.