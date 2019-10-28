2 hours ago

Enjoy These Deeply Satisfying Clips of Trump Getting Booed at the World Series

“Lock him up.”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump made a rare public appearance at Game 5 of the World Series to root for the home team, the Washington Nationals. Trump’s attendance, his very first Major League Baseball game since taking office, proved instantly regrettable, as a wave of sustained boos and chants of “lock him up” met his jumbotron introduction. 

To be clear, this wasn’t limited to a handful of sections; the booing was overwhelming. 

“IMPEACH TRUMP” banners were also seen.

Could Trump make out what was happening? Or had he sufficiently inoculated himself from the chorus of condemnation by seating himself with some of his most sycophantic congressional supporters? Well, here he is, making the face of a man ruminating over how to best exact his revenge on America.

Like a fair-weathered baseball fan, Trump left the game with only one inning to go. But in all, Game 5 proved to be a deeply satisfying, unifying moment for these divisive times. Don’t let the Joe Scarborough’s of the world tell you any differently today.

