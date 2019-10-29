House Democrats Just Released the Text of Their Impeachment Resolution

House Democrats have just released the text of the impeachment resolution that the full House of Representatives is expected to vote on Thursday.
The resolution directs committees to continue their ongoing impeachment investigations and also lays the groundwork for making the process “open and transparent” to the public. It says House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) will oversee questioning witnesses, while House Republicans can request subpoenas.
Read the full text of the resolution here:
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.