House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says No Impeachment Vote “At This Time”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw a wet blanket over the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday night, telling reporters that the House would not a full vote authorizing an impeachment proceeding “at this time.” She took care to point out that the vote isn’t required.

"We're not here to call bluffs. We're here to find the truth," Speaker Nancy Pelosi says when asked about the decision not to hold an impeachment inquiry vote for now.

"This is not a game for us. This is deadly serious" https://t.co/D1Pc0tblZ8 pic.twitter.com/nZ1tNYr5pr

