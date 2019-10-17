2 hours ago

Read Gordon Sondland’s House Testimony on Ukraine

Trump’s ambassador to the European Union is meeting today with impeachment investigators.

Caroline Brehman/ZUMA

US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, is testifying today before the House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

In his opening remarks, Sondland plans to tell lawmakers that it is “wrong” to withhold military assistance in order to coerce a foreign government into launching a politically motivated investigation—a key allegation in the impeachment probe. He will also repeatedly distance himself from Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, and say that he had objected to the decision to dismiss Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, from her post in May.

You can read the opening remarks in full below:

 

MORE HARD-HITTING JOURNALISM

In 2014, before Donald Trump announced his run for president, we knew we had to do something different to address the fundamental challenge facing journalism: how hard-hitting reporting that can hold the powerful accountable can survive as the bottom falls out of the news business.

Being a nonprofit, we started planning The Moment for Mother Jones, a special campaign to raise $25 million for key investments to make Mother Jones the strongest watchdog it can be. Five years later, readers have stepped up and contributed an astonishing $23 million in gifts and future pledges. This is an incredible statement from the Mother Jones community in the face of huge threats—both economic and political—against the free press.

Read more about The Moment and see what we've been able to accomplish thanks to readers' incredible generosity so far, and please join them today. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, during this critical moment for journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.