Read Nancy Pelosi’s “Fact Sheet” About Trump’s Ukraine Call

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a “fact sheet” Monday detailing President Donald Trump’s “shakedown” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as a “pressure campaign” to get Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and a subsequent “cover up,” the Washington Post reports.
“President Trump has betrayed his oath of office, betrayed our national security and betrayed the integrity of our elections for his own personal political gain,” Pelosi’s document states.
The document, titled “Truth Exposed,” includes text messages from Ambassadors Gordon Sondland, Kurt Volker, and Bill Taylor.
Read the full document here:
