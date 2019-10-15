Rudy Giuliani Refuses to Comply With Congressional Subpoena

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has refused to comply with a congressional subpoena he received as part of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Giuliani’s lawyer, with whom he is soon parting ways, called the impeachment inquiry “unconstitutional, baseless, and illegitimate.” Giuliani has referred to it as an “abomination of due process.”

JUST IN: Here’s the letter from GIULIANI’s (now former) attorney denying the House’s subpoena for documents. Calls the request “unduly burdensome.” pic.twitter.com/bMXkeJFtvD — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 15, 2019

Giuliani’s pals Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested last week on campaign finance charges for allegedly funneling foreign money to a Republican PAC. Some believe Giuliani could be next, as his potentially criminal dealings with Ukraine have come under investigation.