The Impeachment Vote Isn’t a Coup. This Is the Real Coup.

For all those people calling impeachment vote a "coup," worth noting Trump lost popular vote by 2.9 million votes while Dem House candidates won it by 9.7 million votes in 2018
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 31, 2019
