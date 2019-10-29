Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, told House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that the White House transcript of a July call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president omitted crucial words and phrases, and that his attempts to restore them failed, according to three people familiar with the testimony.
…to the show that never ends…
The omissions, Colonel Vindman said, included Mr. Trump’s assertion that there were recordings of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. discussing Ukraine corruption, and an explicit mention by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, of Burisma Holdings, the energy company whose board employed Mr. Biden’s son Hunter.
…we’re so glad you could attend…
Some lawmakers indicated Colonel Vindman would make a good candidate to appear again at a public hearing next month.
…come inside! Come inside!
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.