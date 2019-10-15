TRUMP KEEPS SCREAMING AT US IN ALL CAPS. Reporters Shouldn’t.

One of the unspoken rules and grammatically grotesque assumptions of news reporting in the Trump era is that DONALD TRUMP writes EVERYONE’S capitalization style guides, and that the ticktock of impeachment and political campaigns isn’t enough to keep READERS reading. Scandal fatigue? Get the smelling salts. The strong stuff. The CAPS LOCK. How else to inform READERS than by INTREPID JOURNALISTS capping people’s names—or random words—in otherwise fine tweets? Reporters everywhere, keep up the (periodically) good work, but keep down the damn caps. Desperate times do not call for desperate capitalization. Save it for a truly shattering headline.

NEW: GEORGE KENT, a career @StateDept official who is now testifying on the Hill, warned colleagues as far back as March about RUDY GIULIANI's role in what he called a “disinformation” campaign using a Ukrainian prosecutor to smear BIDEN, YOVANOVITCH, etc. https://t.co/KvMLoN2AoY — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 15, 2019

It's UP! @POLITICO CA Playbook: NEWSOM demands PG&E pay $100 to blackout victims — ZUCKERBERG meeting with conservative pundits — Landmark bills, vetoes in big week for GOVERNOR — DEBATE day for Dem 2020 candidates https://t.co/lVrJuhI5Ap via @politico pic.twitter.com/YCmtwx9cAY — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) October 15, 2019

Immediate update: The DNC has informed campaigns this AM that this poll DOES count for the November debate. So YANG now has two polls for the November debate, STEYER now has one poll and BIDEN, WARREN, SANDERS, HARRIS and BUTTIGIEG are all QUALIFIED https://t.co/RKRRj3Glu9 — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) September 24, 2019

JUST IN: Here’s the letter from GIULIANI’s (now former) attorney denying the House’s subpoena for documents. Calls the request “unduly burdensome.” pic.twitter.com/bMXkeJFtvD — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 15, 2019

GAETZ emerges from the impeachment deposition. He was blocked from participating because he’s not on any of the three committees conducting the investigation. “Mr. Schiff told me I had to leave,” he said. Parliamentarian confirmed he had to go. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 14, 2019

Have we learned nothing from history? Scream at readers long enough in caps and it becomes the register from which a higher register must be measured. We need to keep naming names and taking names. Not all-capsing them.