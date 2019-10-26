3 hours ago

Trump’s Impeachment Woes Grow In Latest Twitter Rant

Spencer Platt/Getty

Somebody is thinking about impeachment this morning. 

President Donald Trump’s latest weekend tweetstorm took aim at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), two of the top Democrats leading the chamber’s investigation into whether Trump’s request for Ukraine to investigate a political rival merits his removal from office.  

He described Pelosi’s congressional district in San Francisco as “very bad and dangerous” due to “these hazardous waste and homeless sites” and repeated the false claim that Schiff “got caught cheating when he made up” in a hearing what Trump told the Ukrainian president during their July conversation. (Schiff, during the hearing, said his abbreviated retelling of the call was meant to reflect “the essence of what the president communicates”—not an exact transcript.)

The tweets, which also included a ding at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)’s “badly failing” presidential campaign and a video highlighting his administration’s response to the opioid crisis, occurred during the weekend broadcast of Fox & Friends, Trump’s favorite morning news show. 

After the show finished airing, Trump turned to his other favorite subjects: the anonymous whistleblower, whose report incited the House’s investigation into Trump’s Ukraine call, and the “Fake Washington Post,” which published a story late Friday night detailing how Trump is “increasingly frustrated that his efforts to stop people from cooperating with the probe have so far collapsed under the weight of legally powerful congressional subpoenas.” 

Friday night brought more bad news for Trump by way of a federal judge’s ruling that the impeachment inquiry is legal. The 75-page ruling also said lawmakers would be able to view redacted materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling, which could add a different component to the House’s widening inquiry.

Trump has not tweeted about that ruling yet, but it’s Saturday and he has no public events scheduled, so expect a busy afternoon for his keyboard. 

