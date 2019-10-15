Vice President Mike Pence Refuses to Comply With Document Request in Impeachment Inquiry

First, Rudy did it. Now, Vice President Mike Pence has refused to comply with a request for documents as part of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
“Never before in history has the speaker of the House attempted to launch an ‘impeachment inquiry’ against a president without a majority of the House of Representatives voting to authorize a constitutionally acceptable process,” his counsel, Matthew Morgan, wrote in a two-page letter on Tuesday.
Not Shocking: Pence refuses to comply with document requests from House investigators.
Letter here: pic.twitter.com/yf5XQM1RaW
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) October 15, 2019
