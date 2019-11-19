Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Trump “Clearly Engaged in Extortion and Bribery”

Yahoo News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who began calling for President Trump to be impeached earlier this year, believes we have now reached “the point of no return” where it is inarguably clear that he has committed criminal acts. Ocasio-Cortez discussed the issue with Yahoo News on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as the third day of public hearings were being conducted in the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry.

“We’re kind of knee deep here in impeachment inquiry … and so at this point I think we’re beyond the question as to whether Trump has committed a crime or whether he’s violated the Constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “He’s clearly engaged in extortion and bribery.”

…

“It’s not just Trump, but who else is … going to be implicated in this,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding, “I think, when it comes to what we’ve discovered, we’re at the point of no return and it’s just a question of how many crimes have been potentially committed and who else has committed them.”