1 hour ago

READ: Full Testimony of NSC Aide Who Corroborated a Central Allegation of the Impeachment Inquiry

Tim Morrison recently resigned from his role at the National Security Council.

Tim Morrison, former top national security adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives for a closed-door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry on Thursday J. Scott Applewhite/AP

On Saturday, the House Intelligence Committee released the closed-door testimony of Timothy Morrison, a former Trump aide who has corroborated crucial elements of a US diplomat’s allegation that the president pushed for Ukraine to publicly announce a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Morrison, who recently resigned from his role on the National Security Council, says Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, told him he had explained to a Ukrainian presidential adviser that it would be easier to release military aid to Ukraine if “the prosecutor general would go to the mike and announce that he was opening the Burisma investigation.”

For Morrison’s full testimony, read below:

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

gift subscription

Give a Year of the Truth

at our special holiday rate

just $12

Order Now

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.