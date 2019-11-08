47 mins ago

Now Here’s Alexander Vindman’s Interview with the House Impeachment Probe

Trump threatened to expose information on the NSC official as recently as Saturday.

Tom Williams/ZUMA

One of Donald Trump’s most frequent attacks against the House impeachment inquiry has been investigators’ reliance on so-called secondhand information or testimony from individuals who weren’t on the now-infamous July 25 phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Those attacks never had much merit—the intelligence community has a long record of whistleblowers filing complaints based on events they may not have directly witnessed—but his Republican surrogates have parroted them anyway. 

This spin attempt was further discredited with Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert, who last month became the first participant in the phone call between Trump and Zelensky to appear before impeachment investigators. As we noted at the time, Vindman’s credentials—Iraq War veteran, Harvard graduate, respected public servant—added considerable credibility to his testimony. That included Vindman’s allegation that he was so alarmed by the July 25 phone call that he contacted a National Security Council lawyer.

But shortly after parts of his testimony emerged in news reports, Trump’s defenders wasted no time pointing to Vindman’s Ukrainian birthplace to baselessly question his American loyalties. It was a despicable smear campaign, one that the president as recently as Saturday signaled he’s committed to continuing. “You’ll be seeing very soon what comes out,” Trump told reporters when asked what evidence he had to back his recent claims that Vindman is a Never Trumper.

With that background in mind, you can read Vindman’s full interview with investigators below. 

HELP US KEEP DIGGING

A generous group of donors have put up another $150,000 to double all donations and help us wind down our special Moment for Mother Jones campaign. That's huge!

Because the moment we're in right now shows exactly why a strong, fearless media is so vital to a functioning democracy. The very idea of verifiable facts is being attacked and turned into a culture war battleground. The president thinks he's above the law and lashes out at anyone who can hold him accountable. But the past few weeks have shown that even he can’t keep the truth under wraps forever.

Our job as journalists is to remain steadfast and keep digging. As a Mother Jones reader, you know that our mission is to expose what the powerful want to keep secret. Please help us do it with a donation when your gift will be doubled and go twice as far in fueling Mother Jones’ fearless journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.